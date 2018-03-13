Suspect in Pueblo in surgery after officer involved shooting

A person is in surgery and pueblo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at the Regency Shopping Center at S. Pueblo Blvd. and Northern Ave.
Police attempted to talk to the person in a stolen car at about 3:45 a.m. this morning when they took off. They caught up with the suspect again and that person fired shots at two officers.
They returned fire, hitting the suspect. The officers were not injured.
Pueblo Police are investigating what led up to an Officer Involved Shooting at Northern & Pueblo Blvd. The suspect is in surgery right now, no officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/WGo7X0XDkU— PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 13, 2018
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
