Suspect in Pueblo in surgery after officer involved shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
A person is in surgery and pueblo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at the Regency Shopping Center at S. Pueblo Blvd. and Northern Ave. 

Police attempted to talk to the person in a stolen car at about 3:45 a.m. this morning when they took off. They caught up with the suspect again and that person fired shots at two officers.

They returned fire, hitting the suspect. The officers were not injured.  

