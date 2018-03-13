Tuesday Morning Weather: Cooler Today With A Big Warm Up Tomorrow

Today's Forecast:

A relatively mild day coming to southern Colorado today with a few spotty showers out in the mountains through the afternoon and evening. We'll see partly cloudy skies today with light easterly winds both working together to hold temperatures back about 5 degrees cooler than we saw yesterday. Most of the lower elevations should stay dry today but a few areas like Woodland Park could see a brief flurry or two this evening with better light snow and rain possible down by Walsenburg to La Veta with the snow most likely for elevations over 9000 feet.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Clearing skies and chilly.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Partly cloudy, light breeze and mild. Clear skies and chilly.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Partly cloudy, light breeze and mild. Clearing skies and cool.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Partly cloudy and cool today. Brief flurry possible, but mainly dry and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Clearing skies and chilly.

PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 20s/30s. Partly cloudy, light breeze and mild. Clear skies and cool.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Spotty shower possible early tonight and chilly.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Thursday a large system will hammer the Continental Divide with snow from the morning and well into the evening with some of that snow possibly spilling over into the lower elevations. At the moment that chance looks very low for areas like Colorado Springs, but it's the next system we have our eye on. If we can't get any rain or snow there we'll likely stay dry through the weekend with lots of wind.