Person shot several times outside of apartment complex

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A victim is recovering at a hospital after they were shot several times. When police arrived, they found the person in a parking lot outside of an apartment complex in the 200 block of N. Murray Blvd.

Police were told that a car was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed with it's headlights off after the shooting, Police searched for the car, but they were unable to find it or a suspect. 

The victim's injuries are not life threatening and there is no danger to the public. 

