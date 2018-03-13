Community brainstorms solutions on preventing school tragedies

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
An ongoing incident involving a barricaded suspect near the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs is impacting the northbound lanes of traffic.
