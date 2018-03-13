Two arrested following fire near Beulah

Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Dustin Aker and Tiffany Schaack, 24, around 6 p.m. after a helicopter crew spotted them in the trees near where the fire burned.

Aker was wanted out of South Dakota for a parole violation. Deputies said they had been searching for Aker in the Beulah Valley after their car and a backpack with drugs inside were found abandoned in front of a home near the park.

Aker was arrested for possession of schedule II controlled substance, five counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, trespassing and the parole violation warrant. Schaack was arrested for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, five counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and trespassing. Both were booked into Pueblo County Jail.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. and burned about a half acre in a hard-to-reach area of the park. It was 100 percent contained several hours later. An investigator arrived on the scene of the fire Monday, and its cause is still under investigation