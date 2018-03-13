Two arrested following fire near Beulah

Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
Deputies arrested 34-year-old Dustin Aker and Tiffany Schaack, 24, around 6 p.m. after a helicopter crew spotted them in the trees near where the fire burned.
Aker was wanted out of South Dakota for a parole violation. Deputies said they had been searching for Aker in the Beulah Valley after their car and a backpack with drugs inside were found abandoned in front of a home near the park.
Aker was arrested for possession of schedule II controlled substance, five counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, trespassing and the parole violation warrant. Schaack was arrested for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, five counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and trespassing. Both were booked into Pueblo County Jail.
The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. and burned about a half acre in a hard-to-reach area of the park. It was 100 percent contained several hours later. An investigator arrived on the scene of the fire Monday, and its cause is still under investigation
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
An ongoing incident involving a barricaded suspect near the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs is impacting the northbound lanes of traffic.
