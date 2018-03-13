Quantcast

CSU QB Collin Hill tears left ACL, will miss rest of spring seas - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSU QB Collin Hill tears left ACL, will miss rest of spring season

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
FORT COLLINS -

The Rams are back to the drawing board at quarterback. 

The school announced that presumed starting quarterback Collin Hill tore his left ACL and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He will miss the rest of the Spring season. 

Hill tore the same ligament in the same knee two years ago in a game vs. Utah State. 

More information is listed below: 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colorado State head football coach Mike Bobo announced today that sophomore quarterback Collin Hill will miss the spring practice period after sustaining a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. It is the same knee in which he suffered an ACL tear in an Oct. 8, 2016 game versus Utah State.

Hill's injury occurred March 8 while playing basketball. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday, March 14.

Hill started four games at quarterback during his true freshman season of 2016 and completed 58.1 percent of his passes (75-129) for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns, with just two interceptions. He did not see game action in 2017 and received a redshirt year.

A native of Moore, S.C., Hill is a 2016 graduate of Dorman High School who enrolled at Colorado State in January 2016 and participated in spring practice that year. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Chick-fil-A to open new location

    Chick-fil-A to open new location

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:26:07 GMT

    Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.  

    Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.  

  • Two arrested following fire near Beulah

    Two arrested following fire near Beulah

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:57:16 GMT

    Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.

    Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?