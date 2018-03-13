CSU QB Collin Hill tears left ACL, will miss rest of spring season

The Rams are back to the drawing board at quarterback.

The school announced that presumed starting quarterback Collin Hill tore his left ACL and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He will miss the rest of the Spring season.

Hill tore the same ligament in the same knee two years ago in a game vs. Utah State.

More information is listed below:

Colorado State head football coach Mike Bobo announced today that sophomore quarterback Collin Hill will miss the spring practice period after sustaining a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. It is the same knee in which he suffered an ACL tear in an Oct. 8, 2016 game versus Utah State.

Hill's injury occurred March 8 while playing basketball. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday, March 14.

Hill started four games at quarterback during his true freshman season of 2016 and completed 58.1 percent of his passes (75-129) for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns, with just two interceptions. He did not see game action in 2017 and received a redshirt year.

A native of Moore, S.C., Hill is a 2016 graduate of Dorman High School who enrolled at Colorado State in January 2016 and participated in spring practice that year.