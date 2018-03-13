PEDCO expanding ActivArmor, more full-time jobs coming to Pueblo

The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation announced on Monday that it's bringing more jobs to Pueblo and helping a startup business.

PEDCO is expanding ActivAmor. The founder, Diana Hall, is a Pueblo native. Her company creates 3D printed casts for people. The products are the only kind commercially available in the United States.

With this partnership, ActivArmor will be able to hire 23 people over the next three years.

Hall said, "I'm honored and I'm excited to expand this company, to be moving, going nationwide, and to be able to create these jobs and improve the economy here."

Hall says some of the jobs will include CAD design work and technical writing.