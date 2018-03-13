Quantcast

Socioeconomic impacts of legal cannabis in Pueblo County revealed

PUEBLO COUNTY -

The findings from a new study on the socioeconomic impacts of legal marijuana are being presented to the public. 

On Monday, the study was presented by the Institute of Cannabis Research of Colorado State University-Pueblo. 

The study solely focuses on legal cannabis in Pueblo County. It was commissioned by the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners in 2016 and was completed at the end of 2017. 

The study addresses a wide variety of issues: poverty, homelessness, social work, education, crime and the causes of all of those in connection to legal marijuana. 

The study reveals just how much revenue legal cannabis has brought to Pueblo County. Since 2014: a gross $58 million. 

The study is about 200 pages long. Below are some of the things it was able to confirm with real data: 

-More adults in Pueblo County are using cannabis since it was legalized
-The complex laws on cannabis, along with a lack of clarity from federal government and lack of resources, has put a strain on law enforcement

Some findings that might surprise people: 

-Legal marijuana has not impacted Pueblo's demography or poverty rate
-Legal marijuana has not had a big impact on homeless numbers

Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace said, "One interesting fact from the economic school was even if cannabis could be used as the reason, if we assume that's the reason for some of the homelessness, that cannabis is still an economic positive for the community of Pueblo."

Those with the Institute of Cannabis Research say this is a pilot study and the data should be viewed as first steps. 

The study presented on Monday was only a draft. The final copy will be posted on the ICR's website on Friday. 
 

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Chick-fil-A to open new location

    Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.  

  • Two arrested following fire near Beulah

    Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.

