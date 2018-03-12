Federal prison inmate receives 46 months to sentence for assault

Quantcast

A federal prison inmate has received 46 additional months to his sentence after assaulting a federal employee.

According to a release, 36-year old James Wilson of Pitt County, N.C., was sentenced in March to serve three years supervised release following his prison previous sentence. Wilson pleaded guilty on Dec 7, 2017, to one count of assault and resisting a federal employee.

Court documents revealed Wilson "intentionally and forcibly" assaulted, resisted, opposed or impeded an officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the US Penitentiary in Florence. Wilson was asked to stop submit to a pat search, to which he ignored and ran.

According to court documents, another officer saw a "cell-made'shank" in Wilson's hand as he fled. A struggle ensued where Wilson began to punch one of the officers multiple times in the chest.

Following a review of the incident, a puncture hole was found on the officer's polo shirt. The officer was wearing a protective vest which protected him from injury, but several indentations in the vest were found from the assault.

The FBI and Special Investigative Service of the Federal Bureau of Prisons investigated the incident. 

