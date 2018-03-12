Gonzalez, Rockies agrees to 1-year, $5M deal

The Colorado Rockies finalized a $5 million, one-year deal to bring back three-time All-Star and popular clubhouse leader Carlos Gonzalez.



His agreement was announced Monday and includes $3 million in bonuses based on days on the active roster.



Gonzalez had a $20 million salary last year in the final season of an $80 million, seven-year contract and became a free agent after nine seasons with the Rockies. The three-time Gold Glove outfielder struggled for most of last season as the Rockies returned to the postseason for the first time since 2009. He showed signs of breaking out of his funk down the stretch, though, hitting six of his 14 homers in September.