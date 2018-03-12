Quantcast

Tiger effects leads to highest PGA Tour ratings in 5 years

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -

Tiger Woods was one shot away from a chance to win, and the PGA Tour had its largest television audience in five years.
  
NBC Sports Group says the final round of the Valspar Championship earned a 5.11 overnight rating, up 190 percent over the previous year and the highest-rated PGA Tour broadcast since Woods won The Players Championship in 2013. That doesn't include the majors.
  
Woods, returning from a fourth back surgery, was one shot out of the lead going into the final round. He had a 40-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Paul Casey and came up short.
  
Golf Channel's two-hour window before the NBC telecast Sunday earned a 1.65 rating, its highest-rated coverage for the lead-in window since it began in 2009.

