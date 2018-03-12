Low-income housing proposal goes before City Council

A proposal for a low-income housing development in Colorado Springs is not sitting well with some nearby homeowner's associations.

It goes before city council on Tuesday for final approval, but neighbors say they're prepared to put up a fight during that meeting.

"This is a disaster site," said Daniel Martin, who lives in Broadmoor Bluffs.

The site, which is called "The Ridge Apartments," is located behind the Safeway off of South Academy and Highway 115.

Martin says it's the wrong place for the proposed housing development.

"60 units in 3 buildings on a landslide platform. We think that's a bad idea," he told News5.

He's one of the Broadmoor Bluff neighbors...

Martin is one of the nearby residents looking to overturn the city planners' approval of The Ridge apartments.

He says safety along the shared truck route--which would be the only road in and out of the new housing development--is one of his biggest concerns.

"City code says 'you will have a pedestrian access noted on the plan and it will be ADA compliant, there is not even a pedestrian access on the plan," he said.

While the buildings would be required to meet ADA-requirements, the road leading to the parking lot would not--according to a detailed agenda from the city planner's office.

The agenda calls the proposal a "unique situation," explaining that the development would not be required to have ADA-compliant sidewalks because of the existing constraint of a private property owner buffering The Ridge from the public right-of-way.

But neighbors say they have other safety concerns.

Cindy Grey lives even closer to the proposed construction, and says soil instability has already cost her and other homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.

"The 'fill dirt' will never be compacted like the dirt is today," she said, referring to what would replace the existing soil, if the project were to move forward.

"It's going to sink, it's going to bleed out, and we're going to have issues with the roads and buildings here," Grey added.

A geologic hazard study, conducted last fall, found a portion of the site to be "potentially susceptible to landslides."

City officials are not able to comment on this proposal until after they vote on it... but they did address the hazard report on a recent planning commission agenda.

According to that agenda, the Colorado Geologic Survey determined the site could still be developed as planned--as long as they followed a special list of recommendations, including: drainage design, soils report, foundation, and retaining walls.

Neighbors say they're open to proposals for low income housing--just not this one.

"If we didn't have the 20 foot wall, if we didn't have all the cut and fill with the new dirt coming in, if we could reduce the height of the building--those are things we would look at. We just need to address the sidewalk issues, also," Grey explained.

City council will listen to public comment and vote on the proposal on Tuesday.

We'll keep you updated.