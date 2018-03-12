Quantcast

Tri Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate forum

MONUMENT -

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum Monday night at the Lewis-Palmer Learning Center before the municipal election on April 3.

Voters will elect one mayor and three members of the board of trustees.

The following candidates are running for Mayor of Monument

  • Jeffrey Bornstein
  • Don Wilson

The following candidates are running for trustee positions:

  • Laurie Clark
  • Kelly Elliot
  • Jeff Lampman
  • Shea Medicott
  • Ron Stephens

CLICK HERE for a live stream of the event.

