Tri Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate forum

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum Monday night at the Lewis-Palmer Learning Center before the municipal election on April 3.

Voters will elect one mayor and three members of the board of trustees.

The following candidates are running for Mayor of Monument

Jeffrey Bornstein

Don Wilson

The following candidates are running for trustee positions:

Laurie Clark

Kelly Elliot

Jeff Lampman

Shea Medicott

Ron Stephens

CLICK HERE for a live stream of the event.