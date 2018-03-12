Man involved in hostage situation off of S. Nevada Ave. killed

A 32-year old man is dead and a woman is recovering this morning after a hostage situation that started at about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to the Travel Star Motel in the 1700 block of Nevada Avenue on information that Corky Oliver, wanted on a robbery warrant, was staying there.

After they arrived, Oliver barricaded himself inside of the room told officers he was armed and holding a woman hostage. The motel was evacuated and crisis negotiators maintained intermittent contact with the suspect for several hours.

At about 9:40 PM, a police tactical team forced entry into the room and shots were fired. The Oliver was killed and an adult female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, having sustained non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured and there is no current threat to the public safety regarding this series of events.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer involved deadly force incident. This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.