Deputies now investigating hostage situation off of S. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police said the scene where a suspect was barricaded earlier Monday night is now secure.

Police are now calling the incident a hostage situation, but would not say how it was resolved or if anyone was injured.

CSPD said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation and CSPD Lt. Howard Black would not comment further. 

About 30 minutes before police briefed the media,  News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder reported hearing an "explosion-type" sound at the scene. Minutes later he saw someone get loaded into an ambulance.

Northbound and southbound lanes of N. Nevada at St. Elmo and Southgate Road were closed for hours in the area.

Colorado Springs Police evacuated guests from the hotel early in the 6 o'clock hour. A guest told our News 5 crew the front desk called to let her know she needed to leave quickly. That woman says she and her son left with what they could grab quickly.

Just about everyone from the hotel is now outside a nearby convenience store awaiting word on when it is safe to return. The Red Cross is currently at the scene and volunteers are assisting those who were forced out of the motel.

The story is developing and we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

