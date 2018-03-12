Arizona woman arrested on the way to her wedding

People say it's the best day of your life, your wedding day, not for an Arizona woman.

32-year old Amber Young was arrested by Marana Police in Marana, AZ on the way to her wedding.

According to Marana Police, Young was arrested and charged with a DUI following a three-car crash Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Police said one person sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Marana Police Sergeant Chriswell Scott tweeted a photo of Young being arrested on her big day captioned "til death do we part doesn't need any help."

A driver was arrested for DUI this AM while driving to her wedding. @MaranaPD officers arrived at OG/Thornydale at approx 1030 reference a three vehicle collision. One person was transported with minor injuries. Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help. pic.twitter.com/oDrPPsvh4I — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) March 12, 2018

Young was transported to a police substation where she was taken into custody then released back to her fiance after signing a criminal citation.

There is no word on if the wedding still happened.