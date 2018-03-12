Arizona woman arrested on the way to her wedding

People say it's the best day of your life, your wedding day, not for an Arizona woman.
32-year old Amber Young was arrested by Marana Police in Marana, AZ on the way to her wedding.
According to Marana Police, Young was arrested and charged with a DUI following a three-car crash Monday around 10:30 a.m.
Police said one person sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Marana Police Sergeant Chriswell Scott tweeted a photo of Young being arrested on her big day captioned "til death do we part doesn't need any help."
A driver was arrested for DUI this AM while driving to her wedding. @MaranaPD officers arrived at OG/Thornydale at approx 1030 reference a three vehicle collision. One person was transported with minor injuries. Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help. pic.twitter.com/oDrPPsvh4I— Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) March 12, 2018
Young was transported to a police substation where she was taken into custody then released back to her fiance after signing a criminal citation.
There is no word on if the wedding still happened.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
