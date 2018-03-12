Fire burns six acres near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Firefighters responded to a fire near Fountain Creek near the area near Jerry Murphy Road and Highway 47 in Pueblo Monday afternoon.

Fire crews said they received their first calls around 4 p.m. The blaze is an estimated six to seven acres in size, but firefighters said they already consider the fire to be contained.

They say winds were favorable, but are still dealing with intense flames.

No one is hurt. No businesses or homes have been affected.

Fire Captain Woody Percival said, "We're asking everybody to be very diligent with fire safety. Pay attention to red flag warnings. Don't discard cigarettes out your windows especially now and just be very, very safe and aware."

A fire in Pueblo in the Fountain Creek river bottom near Hwy. 47 is burning on about 3 acres. Pueblo FD says fire is contained and is burning in an area where homeless often camp. No structures threatened. Will likely be contained within about 6 acres, per Pueblo FD. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) March 12, 2018

Crews used construction equipment that was already in the area to build containment lines. Fire crews said they expected it to burn about six acres in total.

Pueblo FD has not yet determined what caused the fire.