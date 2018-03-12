Wildfire in Pueblo Mountain Park 100 percent contained

UPDATE: The fire is not 100 percent contained and the size has been reduced to a half acre in size. Firefighters will stay on the scene to mop up hot spots.

A wildfire has been reported near Beulah, west of Mountain Park Monday. According to the Forest Service, multiple agencies are responding to the estimated one acre fire.

The Forest Service says the fire seems to be creeping as crews work to get it under control. There are no evacuations at this time as no structures are threatened by the fire on 1.5 acres of land.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reports the fire is within rough terrain in a remote area of Pueblo Mountain Park.

The cause of the fire is unknown.