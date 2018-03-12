Quantcast

Wildfire in Pueblo Mountain Park 100 percent contained

Working fire in remote area of Pueblo Mountain Park (Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office) Working fire in remote area of Pueblo Mountain Park (Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
BEULAH -

UPDATE: The fire is not 100 percent contained and the size has been reduced to a half acre in size. Firefighters will stay on the scene to mop up hot spots.

A wildfire has been reported near Beulah, west of Mountain Park Monday. According to the Forest Service, multiple agencies are responding to the estimated one acre fire. 

The Forest Service says the fire seems to be creeping as crews work to get it under control. There are no evacuations at this time as no structures are threatened by the fire on 1.5 acres of land.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reports the fire is within rough terrain in a remote area of Pueblo Mountain Park.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

    Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.  

