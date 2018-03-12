Denver notified immigration an hour after inmate left jail

The Denver Sheriff's Department is investigating why immigration authorities weren't notified of the release of a jail inmate until about an hour after he had already left.
Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda of Mexico is charged with vehicular homicide in a hit-and-run crash that killed a truck driver. The 26-year-old was released from Denver's jail Saturday after posting bond.
The sheriff's department says the delay was "unacceptable" and that the sheriff has ordered an immediate internal review.
The release comes after Denver's jail was criticized for giving immigration officials about a half-hour's notice before releasing an auto theft suspect, Ever Valles, they had expressed an interest in. He was later involved in a fatal robbery.
Denver does not hold inmates for immigration officials unless they have a warrant but does provide notice of releases.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
