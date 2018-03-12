New universal pot label aims at reducing consumer confusion

The Marijuana Enforcement Division of Colorado has adopted a single universal symbol for packaging and labeling marijuana.

According to a release, this is effective immediately as the current 'M' symbol for medical marijuana and other labeling will be removed. The Colorado Department of Revenue and State Licensing Authority adopted the symbol in a continuing effort to protect public health and reduce any confusion for consumers.

“The adoption of a single universal symbol is part of our ongoing effort to protect public health and safety by enhancing consumers’ ability to identify products containing marijuana and reducing confusion stemming from two distinct symbols,” Hartman said. “One truly universal symbol also works to simplify and improve industry compliance with regard to packaging and labeling.”

The universal symbol is one of several improvements presented by the DOR in reviewing the existing labeling requirements for marijuana in the state. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, it is confident that in using a universal symbol it will focus on the importance of being educated on what it means.

"Whether it's used on retail or medical marijuana products, the universal symbol helps both consumers and non-consumers easily identify that a product contains THC and avoid unintentional ingestion,” said Karin McGowan, CDPHE’s Deputy Executive Director.

Compliance checklists have been administered by the Marijuana Enforcement Division to help the industry understand the new rules and any deadlines in phasing out old packages and labels.

Here is what the symbol will look like on both retail and medical marijuana: