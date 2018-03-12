Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis arrested on suspicion of rape

Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis was arrested last Wednesday in Georgia in connection to a 2013 rape case in the Atlanta area.
Jail records show that Gotsis, who played in college at Georgia Tech, was arrested in Fulton County Georgia on suspicion of a rape that a woman said happened in 2013.
Gotsis was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.
In a statement released Monday, The Denver Broncos said the organization was aware of his arrest. The team also said it doesn't know whether any charges will be filed in the case.
The rest of the statement read:
"The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."
Gotsis played in all 16 games for the Broncos last season and recorded two sacks.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.