Monday Evening Forecast: Much Warmer Mid Week

Tonight's Forecast:
Small chance for very isolated shower activity this evening and overnight, mainly for the higher elevations around Pikes Peak and the Palmer Divide. Mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50's. Slightly cooler on Tuesday behind a weak cold front. Mainly cloudy throughout the day with isolated shower activity mainly west of I-25.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 26, High - 50. Cloudy overnight. Slightly cooler Tuesday. 

PUEBLO: Low - 25, High - 55. Dry and cloudy tonight. Cooler and mainly cloudy tomorrow. 

CANON CITY: Low - 28, High - 53. Cloudy overnight and more cloud cover for Tuesday. Very small chance to see a stray shower.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 23, High - 40. Limited shower activity this evening and overnight. Another small chance Tuesday afternoon/evening. 

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 40's.  Mainly dry and cloudy tonight. More clouds and cooler Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 50's. Cloudy overnight with lows in the 20's. More clouds and cooler for tomorrow. 

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - 50's. Cloudy overnight. Cooler Tuesday with very isolated pm showers.

REST OF THIS WEEK:  Temperatures improve for the rest of the work and school week. Highs will be well into the 60's and low 70's on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be stronger on Thursday and Friday, which could prompt red flag warnings. Slightly cooler on Friday, but skies stay dry. Looking nice for St. Patrick's Day with highs mainly in the 60's. Models are putting a system entering the state and bringing snow to the mountains over the weekend. This could spill over to lower elevation areas on Sunday or Monday. We'll be keeping an eye on it for any much-needed moisture. 

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:21:01 GMT

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

  • Chick-fil-A to open new location

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:26:07 GMT

    Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.  

