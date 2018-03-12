Health and safety tips for those caring for chicks and ducklings

The Pueblo City-County Health Department is encouraging residents to stay healthy while caring for backyard chicks and ducklings.
Live poultry can carry Salmonella and Campylobacter, often found in their droppings, where the germs can get on their feathers, beaks and feet even if they look clean. The animals cages, coops, food, water dishes, hay and soil can also have the germs too.
"These germs generally do not make the birds sick, but they can make people very ill,” explained Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo City-County Health Department.
The health department says children, elderly and anyone with a weak immune system are at a high risk of becoming sick. People are likely to get sick after caring for the birds and putting their hands near their mouth without washing them first.
Young children like to cuddle and kiss the birds which makes it easier to get sick.
According to the health department, those who have salmonella or campylobacter may experience diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms do typically go away on their own, but people are advised to stay home from work or school until symptoms stop.
Here are a few safety tips from the Pueblo Health Department:
For additional information visit: http://www.cdc.gov/healthypets/pets/farm-animals/backyard-poultry.html.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.
