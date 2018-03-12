5 Around Town: March 17th and 18th

Here are a few of the events going on for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

Colorado Springs Home Remodeling Show

If you’re looking to update your home you can check out the Colorado Springs Home Remodeling Show. The event at Hotel Elegante will feature design trends, remodeling, gardening, automation, local and national vendors, live demonstrations, food samples, and more. The show is free and will be running on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 am each day. Find more information here.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will come to Colorado Springs to take on the Washington Generals this Sunday. The 3pm game at the Broadmoor World Arena will feature their typical unique entertainment including ball handling wizardry, dunks, trick shots, comedy, and fan interactions. Tickets start at $26.50. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones from the Bobby Bones Show on country radio will bring his Red Hoodie Comedy Tour to Colorado Springs this weekend. He’ll perform his stand up comedy show at the Pikes Peak Center at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets start at $35.50. Find tickets and more information here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

If you're looking to get into the Irish spirit, the Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Festival will happen on St. Patrick’s Day this year! After a morning bike race, 5k, and Leprechaun Fun Run, the parade will start at noon. Dress in green and line Tejon Street. The parade will run from St. Vrain to Vermijo. The parade is free, but be sure to arrive early to claim your spot! If you really want a prime view, tickets are available for the Review Stand. Find more information here.

