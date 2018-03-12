5 Around Town: March 17th and 18th

Here are a few of the events going on for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.
Colorado Springs Home Remodeling Show
If you’re looking to update your home you can check out the Colorado Springs Home Remodeling Show. The event at Hotel Elegante will feature design trends, remodeling, gardening, automation, local and national vendors, live demonstrations, food samples, and more. The show is free and will be running on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 am each day. Find more information here.
Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters will come to Colorado Springs to take on the Washington Generals this Sunday. The 3pm game at the Broadmoor World Arena will feature their typical unique entertainment including ball handling wizardry, dunks, trick shots, comedy, and fan interactions. Tickets start at $26.50. Buy tickets and find more information here.
Bobby Bones
Bobby Bones from the Bobby Bones Show on country radio will bring his Red Hoodie Comedy Tour to Colorado Springs this weekend. He’ll perform his stand up comedy show at the Pikes Peak Center at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets start at $35.50. Find tickets and more information here.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
If you're looking to get into the Irish spirit, the Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Festival will happen on St. Patrick’s Day this year! After a morning bike race, 5k, and Leprechaun Fun Run, the parade will start at noon. Dress in green and line Tejon Street. The parade will run from St. Vrain to Vermijo. The parade is free, but be sure to arrive early to claim your spot! If you really want a prime view, tickets are available for the Review Stand. Find more information here.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County.
