Storm Safe Visits Academy International Elementary School

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited about 100 2nd graders at Academy International Elementary School in Colorado Springs to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.

The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to ask questions about staying safe. 

For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com 

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe

