Shaking up spring break

Travel industry observers say they're seeing more millennials make more reservations and buy more travel insurance than ever before for spring break this year because they're choosing Eeuropean destinations over the beach.



Closer to home, families are also looking for a break from the routine spring break.



"They're looking for destinations and opportunities to disconnect from the technology and reconnect with one another," says travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.



Tornatore says that means leaving the technology home and taking a more cultural or educational trip.



Whatever spring break travel you're planning this year, it won't cost much more than last year.



"Prices are up about 2% compared to Spring Break 2017," Tornatore notes.



