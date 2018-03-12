Shaking up spring break

Travel industry observers say they're seeing more millennials make more reservations and buy more travel insurance than ever before for spring break this year because they're choosing Eeuropean destinations over the beach.
Closer to home, families are also looking for a break from the routine spring break.
"They're looking for destinations and opportunities to disconnect from the technology and reconnect with one another," says travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.
Tornatore says that means leaving the technology home and taking a more cultural or educational trip.
Whatever spring break travel you're planning this year, it won't cost much more than last year.
"Prices are up about 2% compared to Spring Break 2017," Tornatore notes.
Read more: http://on.today.com/2Ih11yS
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.