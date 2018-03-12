Chick-fil-A to open new location

Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.

People can line up 24 hours in advance and so we expect a parking lot full of tents on Wednesday. Participants will be entertained with games and dancing and will also have the opportunity to assemble hygiene packets that will be donated to Springs Rescue Mission.

Operator Jim Andersen is thrilled to be bringing Chick-fil-A to the S. Nevada neighborhood and jobs are available for those looking. They're filling a total of 100 positions. In addition to the First 100 event, he is also hosting a children's book drive during grand opening weekend where people in the community can donate new or gently used books for Reach Out and Read.