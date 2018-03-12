Chick-fil-A to open new location

Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
People can line up 24 hours in advance and so we expect a parking lot full of tents on Wednesday. Participants will be entertained with games and dancing and will also have the opportunity to assemble hygiene packets that will be donated to Springs Rescue Mission.
Operator Jim Andersen is thrilled to be bringing Chick-fil-A to the S. Nevada neighborhood and jobs are available for those looking. They're filling a total of 100 positions. In addition to the First 100 event, he is also hosting a children's book drive during grand opening weekend where people in the community can donate new or gently used books for Reach Out and Read.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.
