Uber provides discounts on rides to and from UCHealth locations

COLORADO -

A partnership between UCHealth and Uber is aiming to provide help for patients who can't drive themselves to and from appointments.

The partnership will offer patients a discount on their Uber rides to and from any of the 30 UCHealth locations in the state. According to a release, through this patients are hoped to be given a feeling of independence as they often rely on family or alternate transportation options for appointments.

Unfortunately due to some medical conditions, some UCHealth patients are unable to drive, while some just prefer the convenience of being driven. 

“We know that driving and parking can be a challenge and a stressor for many patients,” said UCHealth Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Manny Rodriguez. “UCHealth’s goal is to provide the best possible experience for our patients and visitors both inside and outside our facilities. We already provide free valet at many locations, and we’re excited to now provide this discount to use on Uber rides.”

UCHealth patient Jeff Barker uses Uber to get to and from the University of Colorado Hospital for appointments, as he can no longer drive due to Parkinson's disease. According to a release, Uber helps Barker get to his doctor's appointments and physical therapy without having to rely on others.

“Parkinson’s affects major aspects of your life other than just the easily observable outward indicators of tremors and slowness of movement, and it is very easy to rationalize about missing a doctor’s appointment because I don’t have a convenient way to get there, or because it costs too much,” Barker said. “This new benefit of being able to use Uber with a 30 percent discount is wonderful. What a sense of freedom that this will give me. It gives me a means to reconnect with others and to get the proper health care that I need.”

UCHealth patients, visitors and employees are eligible for a 30 percent discount per trip to or from participating UCHealth facilities, up to five dollars each trip using the code UCHEALTH30. 

In a recent study it was found that missed or open appointment costs the healthcare industry up to $150 billion each year, according to UCHealth. 

For more information on the discount and the partnership, click here

