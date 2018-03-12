New jobs available in Pueblo

The city of Pueblo announced there are new jobs in Pueblo.

3D Medscan dba ActivArmor announced a new biomedical advanced manufacturing headquarters that will expand in Pueblo. The company is based out of Pueblo, and is currently the only 3D printed casts/splints commercially available in the US.

This alternative to traditional casting is waterproof, hygienic and gives patients the freedom to maintain their active lifestyles while recovering, according to PEDCO. ActivArmor was founded by Diana Hall, a Pueblo South High School Alumni.

According to a release, Hall returned back to Pueblo after working in software companies across the country.

ActivArmor has expanded nationwide into Los Angeles, Quincy, Phoenix and has nine new locations to launch in 2018.

“I am honored to be able to create high paying technology jobs in my hometown, and to support economic development in the areas of bioscience and advanced manufacturing,” said Diana Hall with ActivArmor. “Pueblo’s low cost of living, community programs, and labor pool, can provide the essential building blocks for entrepreneurial and technology startup businesses, like ActivArmor.“

A total of 23 new full-time jobs will need to be filled over the next three years. The new project will also include $250,000 from the City of Pueblo's half cent fund for economic development.

According to a release, ActivArmor is the first Pueblo company to bring state grant funding to the city for biomedical and advanced manufacturing economic initiatives.