Local districts prepare for walkouts

Students across America are planning to walk out of class on Wednesday as part of a national protest supporting stricter gun laws. The "ENOUGH: National School Walkout" is planned for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday across every time zone. Students who plan to participate will leave class for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 lives lost last month at a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Wednesday marks the one month anniversary of the shooting.

The students are getting help coordinating their protests from the progressive Women's March organization which has held anti-Trump rallies in Washington D.C. for the past two years.

A statement posted on the group's website declares, "Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship."

An accompanying map shows pinpoints of schools across the US that plan to participate, including 11 elementary, middle and high schools in Southern Colorado.

Charlotte Macaluso, Superintendent of Schools for Pueblo District 60, sent a letter to parents stating that their schools will implement a designated "intermission" from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. to allow students who wish to join the walkout to participate.

"Students will not be disciplined for exercising their freedom of expression or participating in the event during the designated time," Macaluso wrote. "Students who create a disruption, leave campus, engage in detrimental behavior or are in violation of the code of conduct may face disciplinary action."

Tim Miller, the assistant superintendent of Manitou Springs School District 14, said that their primary interest will be student safety. While the district does not endorse or condone the event, they will have staff at Manitou Springs High School stationed outdoors to supervise the students who join the walkout.

Miller doesn't anticipate any disciplinary issues, so long as the students keep to the 17 minute time limit they've announced. Should they leave campus for the day, then they could face truancy violations. Middle and elementary school students must be accompanied by a parent if they wish to participate.

Julie Stephen, public information officer for Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument said that principals at their schools have sent home a letter to parents describing how they plan to handle any walkouts. She believes the walkouts will take place indoors at the school auditorium for security purposes.

Walt Cooper, the superintendent at Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, said that students who participate will not risk disciplinary action. However, elementary school students will need to be signed out by their parent. Like the schools in Pueblo and Manitou Springs, Cooper said D12 students who abuse the walkout and skip class could be disciplined for truancy.

In Falcon School District 49, an email to parents at Sand Creek High School indicated that teachers will continue to hold classes as planned, but students will not be penalized if they participated in a walkout.

"It is part of our culture to respect and care for each other, so we intend to honor the right of our students to express their concerns through peaceful demonstrations, including a planned walkout on March 14th," wrote campus director Audra Lane.

She goes on to explain that students who choose to leave will need to make up their assignments on their own.

We respect the thought and compassion our students are already displaying through their words and actions. Should they choose to do more, we support their learning and leadership.

"We will not penalize students who participate, but neither will we make special accommodations to reteach," Lane wrote. "We will do our best to maintain a calm environment and to minimize distractions."