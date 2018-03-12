Lawmakers work to pass top priority legislation as session hits halfway mark

This week marks the half-way point of the legislative session and lawmakers are continuing to work on the priorities they laid out at the start of the session.

Among those priorities: coming with funding for transportation and education, a solution to the state's pension program (PERA), and focusing on challenges facing Coloradans everyday- including the opioid epidemic.

Another priority lawmakers announced in January, providing easier access to broadband in rural areas.

A bi-partisan bill passed a house committee Monday which would providing funding to rural broadband.

As this week marks the halfway point of the 120 day session, lawmakers have kept their promise of introducing legislation but so far, the bills have not made it to the governor's desk.

Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed more than 30 bills into law as of last week.