Lawmakers work to pass top priority legislation as session hits halfway mark

This week marks the half-way point of the legislative session and lawmakers are continuing to work on the priorities they laid out at the start of the session.
Among those priorities: coming with funding for transportation and education, a solution to the state's pension program (PERA), and focusing on challenges facing Coloradans everyday- including the opioid epidemic.
Another priority lawmakers announced in January, providing easier access to broadband in rural areas.
A bi-partisan bill passed a house committee Monday which would providing funding to rural broadband.
As this week marks the halfway point of the 120 day session, lawmakers have kept their promise of introducing legislation but so far, the bills have not made it to the governor's desk.
Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed more than 30 bills into law as of last week.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest Colorado Springs restaurant at 1620 S. Nevada Ave. this Thursday, March 15th. To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
