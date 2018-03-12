Public invited to Garden of the Gods transportation open house

A recent transportation study was done to help improve the visitor experience at Garden of the Gods Park.

The City of Colorado Springs' Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department hired Volpe National Transportation Systems Center to conduct the study. The parks department is asking for feedback from the public on ways to ease congestion, enhance access and reduce emissions at the park.

According to the city, some of the key elements of the study are:

Access to Garden of the Gods Park will remain free

Shuttle service between Rock Ledge Ranch, the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, and Garden of the Gods Park

New ADA accessible trail along the north side of Gateway Road

Increased parking at Rock Ledge Ranch

The city parks department plans to use pilot programs in order to gauge impact. The public is invited to provide input during a presentation at the Westside Community Center at 1628 West Bijou Street on Monday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The department estimates that 5.8 million people visited the Garden of the Gods Park in 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.ColoradoSprings.gov/GOGTransportationStudy.