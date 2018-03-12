Public invited to Garden of the Gods transportation open house

A recent transportation study was done to help improve the visitor experience at Garden of the Gods Park.
The City of Colorado Springs' Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department hired Volpe National Transportation Systems Center to conduct the study. The parks department is asking for feedback from the public on ways to ease congestion, enhance access and reduce emissions at the park.
According to the city, some of the key elements of the study are:
The city parks department plans to use pilot programs in order to gauge impact. The public is invited to provide input during a presentation at the Westside Community Center at 1628 West Bijou Street on Monday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
The department estimates that 5.8 million people visited the Garden of the Gods Park in 2017.
For more information, visit http://www.ColoradoSprings.gov/GOGTransportationStudy.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.
