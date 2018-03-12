"The Godfather of Shock Rock" announces tour date in Colorado Springs

At the age of 70, Alice Cooper's career spans 50-years. He pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock specifically designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. Cooper released Paranormal, his first album in six years and 27th overall in August. Paranormal features special guests like U2’s Larry Mullen Jr., who plays on 9 of the 12 new songs; Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; Deep Purple’s Roger Glover, as well as a highly anticipated mini-reunion of the original Alice Cooper band members.

Cooper is touring this year and while he won't be in Denver, he will be here in Colorado Springs on August 8th. The show is being held at the Pikes Peak Center, with tickets ranging in price from $53.00-$73.50.

