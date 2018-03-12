Quantcast

"The Godfather of Shock Rock" announces tour date in Colorado Sp - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

"The Godfather of Shock Rock" announces tour date in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

At the age of 70, Alice Cooper's career spans 50-years. He pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock specifically designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. Cooper released Paranormal, his first album in six years and 27th overall in August. Paranormal features special guests like U2’s Larry Mullen Jr., who plays on 9 of the 12 new songs; Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; Deep Purple’s Roger Glover, as well as a highly anticipated mini-reunion of the original Alice Cooper band members.

Cooper is touring this year and while he won't be in Denver, he will be here in Colorado Springs on August 8th. The show is being held at the Pikes Peak Center, with tickets ranging in price from $53.00-$73.50.

For more information and to buy tickets click here



 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:21:01 GMT

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

  • "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:00:39 GMT

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?