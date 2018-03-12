Early morning fire at The Vanguard School forced evacuations

An early morning fire at the Corona Campus of The Vanguard School at 7:45 this morning forced some evacuations and cancellations today. Firefighters arrived quickly and the fire was put out in a short period of time.

All students and staff members evacuated safely and have been accounted for, and the fire is fully out. As a result of the fire, classes for sixth grade students were canceled for the rest of the day. Classes for all other grades are being held as usual.

Officials at the schools say they regularly schedule drills as part of Vanguard's Emergency Operations Plan. They say the students were well equipped to handle this situation and responded in an exemplary manner.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.