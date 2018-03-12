Quantcast

Early morning fire at The Vanguard School forced evacuations - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Early morning fire at The Vanguard School forced evacuations

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

An early morning fire at the Corona Campus of The Vanguard School at 7:45 this morning forced some evacuations and cancellations today. Firefighters arrived quickly and the fire was put out in a short period of time.

All students and staff members evacuated safely and have been accounted for, and the fire is fully out. As a result of the fire, classes for sixth grade students were canceled for the rest of the day. Classes for all other grades are being held as usual.

Officials at the schools say they regularly schedule drills as part of Vanguard's Emergency Operations Plan. They say the students were well equipped to handle this situation and responded in an exemplary manner. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:21:01 GMT

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

  • "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:00:39 GMT

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?