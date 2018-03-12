Early morning fire at The Vanguard School forced evacuations

An early morning fire at the Corona Campus of The Vanguard School at 7:45 this morning forced some evacuations and cancellations today. Firefighters arrived quickly and the fire was put out in a short period of time.
All students and staff members evacuated safely and have been accounted for, and the fire is fully out. As a result of the fire, classes for sixth grade students were canceled for the rest of the day. Classes for all other grades are being held as usual.
Officials at the schools say they regularly schedule drills as part of Vanguard's Emergency Operations Plan. They say the students were well equipped to handle this situation and responded in an exemplary manner.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.
