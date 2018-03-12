Orchard Canyon fire 100-percent contained

Quantcast

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Orchard Canyon is declared 100% contained as of 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. The fire burned about 1,800 acres.  

Approximately 120 personnel were on site to fight the fire that started on March 8th, near training area 38 on post. The Fort Carson Fire Department was assisted by 4th Engineer Battalion and 4th Infantry Division’s 52nd Engineer Battalion and 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion; Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou and Cimarron Hills fire departments; Colorado Springs Utilities; El Paso County; and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station.

Fort Carson dispatched two UH-60 Black Hawks and one CH-47 Chinook, with Bambi Buckets, to conduct water drops to assist firefighters on the ground. 

Officials are saying that although the fire is 100-percent contained, smoke may be still be visible in the Fountain area and over Interstate 25.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

