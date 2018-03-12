Quantcast

Former Colorado Gov. says Colorado voters should weigh in on Olympics

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO -

The former Colorado governor behind Denver's historic snubbing of the Olympics and the man who spearheaded the effort to stop Boston from hosting the Olympics think Colorado voters should be able to weigh in on whether Denver should host the Winter Games.
  
Speaking at a community forum on Denver's consideration of a possible 2030 bid on Saturday, former Gov. Dick Lamm said democracies make up their minds by voting. He says lawmakers should put a referendum on the ballot this fall asking voters if they want to host the Olympics.
  
No Boston Olympics co-chair Chris Dempsey also says Colorado voters should have a referendum, adding the International Olympic Committee "hates them."
  
The chairman of the committee looking at a possible Denver bid, Rob Cohen, told the audience that the committee will discuss whether to ask for a vote as part of its deliberations. It is set to make its overall recommendation in early May, when state lawmakers will be wrapping up their session.

