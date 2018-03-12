Quantcast

Suspect in deadly crash, wanted by ICE, bonds out of jail

Written By Nia Bender
DENVER -

The suspect involved in a deadly crash on I-70 in Denver on March 3rd, bonded out of a Denver jail. 26-year old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, is charged with vehicular homicide-DUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement believe Zamarripa-Castaneda is in the country illegally. The agency placed a detainer hold on him while he was being held in the Denver jail.

Per Denver's policy, since Zamarripa-Castaneda was able to bond out of jail, they would not hold him for ICE without a court order.

Denver Police say Zamarripa-Castaneda was merging his pickup truck onto eastbound I-70 near Brighton Blvd. when he struck a semi-truck. The truck burst into flames and the driver of the semi was killed.

Zamarripa-Castaneda allegedly fled the scene prior to police arriving. Police were later able to find him at his home in southwest Denver. Police say his speech was slurred, his breath had an odor of alcohol and he wasn't able to complete a voluntary roadside maneuver test.

He was arrested and later agreed to have a blood test. Results of the blood samples are pending.

