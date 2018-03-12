Michael McFadden to appear in El Paso County Court

Quantcast

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man convicted of sexually assaulting six children and later set free, appears in El Paso County Court today. 46-year old Michael McFadden was arrested in Colorado Springs earlier this month after he failed to register as a sex offender for a previous case.

The Grand Junction man captured national headlines when his conviction for sexually assaulting several children was tossed out, because his trial was delayed past the state's "speedy trial requirements". 

McFadden was facing up to 300 years in jail, but he cannot be re-tried. He will however, have to be registered as a sex offender. 

