Monday Morning Weather: Warm Temperatures With A Few Showers West

Today's Forecast:

Today should be pretty nice for most of southern Colorado, even those who have the chance for a few isolated showers. Nearly all of the lower elevations should stay dry today and fairly mild with Colorado Springs warming to the mid 50s and Pueblo closer to 60. Clouds will build in through the late afternoon and help keep overnight temperatures a few degrees more mild tonight. Teller county has the best chance of seeing a mixture of rain to a rain/snow mix show up after 4 pm today, but coverage looks spotty and accumulation of anything would be very light.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 55; Low - 26. Late day clouds with mild highs. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 60; Low - 25. Late day clouds with warm highs. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 59; Low - 28. Late day clouds, quick sprinkle possible after 5pm. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 49; Low - 24. Late day rain to a rain/snow mix, cool temperatures. Partly cloudy, dry after 8pm and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 40s/50s; Low - 20s. Isolated shower possible after 3pm but most likely dry and cool today. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 60s; Low - 20s. Mostly sunny today with some late day clouds and warm. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Late day clouds, quick sprinkle possible after 6pm. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Really no new weather makers on the horizon other than some Continental Divide snow possible Thursday and a very nice warm up going into Thursday. Next chance for southern Colorado to see any rain or snow looks like it could be next Sunday, but again it's more likely the Continental Divide will grab most of that moisture.