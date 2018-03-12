Quantcast

Monday Morning Weather: Warm Temperatures With A Few Showers Wes - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Monday Morning Weather: Warm Temperatures With A Few Showers West

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
Today should be pretty nice for most of southern Colorado, even those who have the chance for a few isolated showers. Nearly all of the lower elevations should stay dry today and fairly mild with Colorado Springs warming to the mid 50s and Pueblo closer to 60. Clouds will build in through the late afternoon and help keep overnight temperatures a few degrees more mild tonight. Teller county has the best chance of seeing a mixture of rain to a rain/snow mix show up after 4 pm today, but coverage looks spotty and accumulation of anything would be very light.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 55; Low - 26. Late day clouds with mild highs. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 60; Low - 25. Late day clouds with warm highs. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 59; Low - 28. Late day clouds, quick sprinkle possible after 5pm. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 49; Low - 24. Late day rain to a rain/snow mix, cool temperatures. Partly cloudy, dry after 8pm and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 40s/50s; Low - 20s. Isolated shower possible after 3pm but most likely dry and cool today. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 60s; Low - 20s. Mostly sunny today with some late day clouds and warm. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Late day clouds, quick sprinkle possible after 6pm. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER
Really no new weather makers on the horizon other than some Continental Divide snow possible Thursday and a very nice warm up going into Thursday. Next chance for southern Colorado to see any rain or snow looks like it could be next Sunday, but again it's more likely the Continental Divide will grab most of that moisture.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:21:01 GMT

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-03-08 21:57:45 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:24:18 GMT

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?