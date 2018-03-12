Register now for Town Hall addressing school threats

We're watching out for your student's safety and joining community leaders to address the issue of school threats.



Since the February shooting in Florida, Colorado Springs Police have spent around 300 hours investigating school threats. Pueblo Police tell us they've spent around 90 hours investigating school threats since the beginning of the year.



News 5 and UCCS are hosting a special town hall tonight. It's a discussion between law enforcement, school districts and parents.

Tonight law enforcement and school districts will answer your questions. Panelists will discuss how to report possible threats and how to talk to your kids about what's going on. One district plans to talk to parents about what methods are already in place and their plans to increase student safety going forward.



"We all need to be on the same page and we all need to have this dialogue and these conversations," said Devra Ashby a spokesperson for District 11. "It's top of mind right now, as it should be for all parents out there, and we want to make sure that we are communicating, we want to make sure that we're listening to our families."



Our own Rob Quirk and Elizabeth Watts will moderate tonight's discussion. It's from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 pm in the Shockley-Zalabak Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.

We'll be streaming the event live on our Facebook page and Youtube channel, the News 5 App and here on our website.

Let us know your questions and comments ahead of time by emailing them to townhall@koaa.com. You can still RSVP here.