Car found fully engulfed in flames

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Several neighbors called the fire department and police after they heard an explosion and noticed a car burning in a nearby culvert. When officials arrived to the 2700 block of Prospect, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. 

No one was inside the car and when police contacted the registered owner, it was determined that the car was stolen, but the owner hadn't reported it missing yet. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

