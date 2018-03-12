Car found fully engulfed in flames

CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The utilities at a Colorado Springs home had to be shut off after one of the bullets hit a gas line at the home. The shooting started at about 12:30 a.m. this morning in the 600 block of south Hancock, just east of downtown.
