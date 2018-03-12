Shots fired at a Colorado Springs home hits gas line

The utilities at a Colorado Springs home had to be shut off after one of the bullets hit a gas line at the home.

The shooting started at about 12:30 a.m. this morning in the 600 block of south Hancock, just east of downtown.

Police say multiple shots were fired into the home, with one of the bullets hitting the gas line for the stove in the kitchen. The fire department responded and the line was shot off with no issues.

Who fired the shots or why is being investigated.