CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

Police swarmed a home in Colorado Springs after receiving reports of a shooting that turned out to be a 'swatting' call.

CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

Police then responded in full tactical gear, but upon arrival realized there was no emergency. Officers say they believe the call was a prank as no one in the home was in danger or hurt, but an adult female was found playing video games in the basement.

The woman was wearing noise cancelling head phones and didn't hear the heavy police presence enter the home.

CSPD said these types of 'swatting' calls put a major strain on resources.

"People don't realize or understand that when they do this sort of thing, it takes us away from doing other things that are just as important. At a moment's notice, we could be summoned to go anywhere else, to do anything else, to help anyone else. And obviously it's a serious offense," said Sgt. L.T. Morgan of CSPD.

Police are still working to figure out where the call came from.

Officers say in these types of situations where gaming is involved the caller could be from outside the area, state or outside of the country.