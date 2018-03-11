Quantcast

Reports of a dangerous man on CU Boulder campus

BOULDER -

A person was taken into police custody following reports of a dangerous man at the University of Colorado Boulder Sunday.

According to the university, the reporting party told police that a man was threatening suicide at the school's Caruthers Biotech Building and possibly had a gun. 

Officers responded to the scene and entered the building with guns drawn and were unable to locate the person who had reported the incident. 

Responding officers said they were later able to locate the suspect and took him into custody, as there was no longer a threat.

Police continued to search for the reporting party but no one was found.

People were asked to avoid the area between Colorado and Arapahoe along 30th due to the investigation. 

