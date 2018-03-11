Reports of a dangerous man on CU Boulder campus

A person was taken into police custody following reports of a dangerous man at the University of Colorado Boulder Sunday.

CU Alert1: Dangerous man reported inside Caruthers Biotech. @BoulderPolice and @CUBoulderPolice searching with weapons out. In the building, secure & stay where you are. https://t.co/neTxR3vZ6U — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 11, 2018

According to the university, the reporting party told police that a man was threatening suicide at the school's Caruthers Biotech Building and possibly had a gun.

Officers responded to the scene and entered the building with guns drawn and were unable to locate the person who had reported the incident.

Responding officers said they were later able to locate the suspect and took him into custody, as there was no longer a threat.

Around 5:45 p.m, officers located person of interest and placed him in custody. Earlier today, he told police he had a gun & was threatening suicide in the Caruthers Biotech Building on East Campus. Officers with guns drawn entered and did not find the person of interest. — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 12, 2018

Police continued to search for the reporting party but no one was found.

People were asked to avoid the area between Colorado and Arapahoe along 30th due to the investigation.