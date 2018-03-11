Colorado woman donates part of her liver to save little girl's life

A Colorado woman has donated part of her liver to save a little girl.

The two were just strangers before being connected under unfortunate circumstances, but will now share a bond for a lifetime.

7-year old Addie Hawks was diagnosed with a rare liver disease at just 10 months old. Although doctors knew she would need a liver transplant knowing when wasn't quite as clear.

Addie started getting sick and was placed on a donor list when her mom and dad were not matches.

"It was hard for both my husband and I because obviously we want to be the ones to save her," said Addie's mother Krystin Hawks.

That is when Pam Assid, a registered nurse who works with the young girl's uncle stepped in. Assid discovered she had the same blood type as Addie.

"I guess I thought if that was my daughter I would want to give her every possible opportunity," Pam explained.

Assid ended up donating 38 percent of her liver to Addie. Addie and her new friend are planning a special lunch date Monday.