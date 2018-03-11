Last day to buy girl scout cookies until next year

Today is the last day to buy girl scout cookies for 2018.

Traditionally the cookies are only available for a few weeks in February and early March, and now there only a few more hours to stock up before next year.

News 5 caught up with a local girl scout at the Loaf n Jug on North Gate Blvd in Colorado Springs, and she told us in just over a month the 8th grader sold nearly 2,000 boxes of cookies.

She happens to be one of the top 100 sellers in the state!

But in addition to raising money for scouting, her troop also provides cookies to our military service members as a charitable gesture. When asked why Nicole was so driven she told us it's because the money raised helps pay for trips.

"I use that money to go camping and I'm also saving up for a trip to Costa Rica next summer," said Nicole, local girl scout.

Nicole has been a girl scout since she was five.