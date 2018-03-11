New Denver food hall offers options from all around the world

If you're in Denver any time soon and can't decide what you want for lunch, a new food hall may be the solution.
Zeppelin Station is opening Monday at 7:00 a.m. The food stop will offer a wide variety of culinary options, retail, and a European inspired drink stop for "quick drinks and friendly conversation."
The 100,000 square-foot building is a shared space with offices in the River North District.
There are nine different food vendors from all around the world ranging from Korean, to Indian, Vietnamese, Italian and more. The concept was developed by a group that opened 'The Source' in 2013, an artisanal food marketplace in Denver.
The vendors include:
The Zeppelin Station will open at 3501 Wazee Street Monday morning.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
