New Denver food hall offers options from all around the world

If you're in Denver any time soon and can't decide what you want for lunch, a new food hall may be the solution.

Zeppelin Station is opening Monday at 7:00 a.m. The food stop will offer a wide variety of culinary options, retail, and a European inspired drink stop for "quick drinks and friendly conversation."

The 100,000 square-foot building is a shared space with offices in the River North District.

There are nine different food vendors from all around the world ranging from Korean, to Indian, Vietnamese, Italian and more. The concept was developed by a group that opened 'The Source' in 2013, an artisanal food marketplace in Denver.

The vendors include:

No Vacancy: This food vendor has a rotating concept which will showcase different foods from near and far, an announcement of the first concept will be made soon.

Dandy Lion: A quick stop for breakfast favorites, pastries, espresso drinks and assorted drip coffees all inspired by Vietnam.

Kiss and Ride: Inspired by European Rail Stations serving drinks to those who are on the go.

Injoi Korean Kitchen: A fusion of Asian cuisine and some American favorites; people can enjoy Korean friend chicken, bibimbap (a Korean rice dish), bao buns and kimchi.

Namekeen: Namkeen serves traditional Indian street food and snacks like aloo tikki, samosas, mango lassi and masala chai.

Gelato Boy: This Italian inspired vendor offers handcrafted gelato, milkshakes and gelato zeppole, a warm Voodoo donut sandwich, yum!

Au Feu: Smoked meats, poutine, and Montreal-style wood-fired bagels are some of the Quebecois delights offered at Au Feu.

Aloha Poke Co: Aloha Poke Co is known for it's fresh Pacific island style inspired fish bowls with options like sushi-grade tuna, salmon, tofu and more.

Vinh Xuong Bakery: Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches served on fresh baguettes with pickled veggies, herbs and house made sauces is a great option for lunch or dinner.

The Zeppelin Station will open at 3501 Wazee Street Monday morning.