Sunday Evening Weather; Quiet awhile longer

Today's Forecast:
A bubble of high pressure coming in our direction from Devil's Tower, Wyoming, will aid in keeping our weather near seasonal a few days, and dry...probably through the entire week. Once it begins easing off to the east, guess what? Dramatic warm up. Big time. Highs in the 70s, throughout most of the lower elevations of the Front Range.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 22, High - 54. Fair tonight, no wind, and seasonably cold. Mostly sunny Monday, light wind, seasonably mild.
PUEBLO: Low - 19, High - 59. Fair tonight, no wind, and seasonably cold. Partly sunny Monday, light wind, seasonable mild.
CANON CITY: Low - 23, High - 57. Fair tonight, no wind, and seasonably cold. Partly sunny Monday, light wind, seasonably mild.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 18, High - 46. Fair tonight, no wind, and seasonably cold. Mostly to then partly sunny Monday, light wind, seasonable.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 18, High - 45. Fair tonight, no wind, and seasonably cold. Mostly to then sunny Monday, light wind, seasonable.
PLAINS: Low - 23, High - 60. Fair tonight, no wind, and seasonably cold. Mostly sunny Monday, light wind, seasonable.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 24, High - 58. Mostly cloudy tonight, light wind, and seasonably cold. Partly sunny Monday, light wind, seasonable.
LONG RANGE OUTLOOK...ST PATTY'S DAY: It looks more likely to be dry (albeit, there may be some significant cloud cover), and mild-er. At this point, at the time of parades, it may be well in to the 50s, and climbing.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
