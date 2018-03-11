Denver student wins Colorado spelling bee

A Denver sixth-grader has won the the Denver Post Colorado Spelling Bee by correctly spelling "helminthiasis" (hel-mun-THY-uh-sis).
The newspaper reports 11-year-old Angelina Holm outlasted hundreds of other students to win the contest on Saturday. She now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in the Washington area.
Angelina is a student at the Denver School of the Arts.
State spelling bee director Carol Cline says Colorado students have won the national contest seven times in its 78-year history, most recently in 2002.
The final word means an infestation of parasitic worms.
The runner-up was Benjamin Holland, also a sixth-grader.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.