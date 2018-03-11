Air Force lacrosse wins over Detroit Mercy 9-7

Nick Hruby and Cameron Carter led the Falcons with a hat trick apiece in the 9-7 win over Detroit Mercy, Sunday afternoon, in non-conference action at Titan Field. The Falcons snap a three-game losing streak with the win, improving to a 2-5 overall record on the season.



Sophomore Chet Dunstan was the first to strike with an unassisted goal at the 13:15 mark. The goal marks Dunstan’s second of the season. Detroit’s Seth Mendell responded with two-straight goals of his own to give the Titans the lead.



With 6:07 remaining in the first period, Hruby notched his first goal of the game and the equalizer via Matthew Schwartz’s assist. Three-minutes later, senior attacker Andrew Tien, who had a hat trick in Friday’s game against Michigan, netted a goal. Tien has five goals this season.



The Falcons continued the scoring streak into the second period. Carter notched his first goal at the 12:02 mark, followed up by Hruby’s second goal with 9:48 on the ticker, extending the Falcons’ lead, 5-2.



Determined to battle back, the Titans rattled off four-straight goals while holding Air Force scoreless for over 15-minutes, regaining the lead, 6-5. Carter ended the scoring drought with an unassisted equalizer at 4:34 left in the third period. The Falcons and Titans entered the fourth period knotted at six.



At the 7:07 mark, Trey Lervick netted his fifth goal of the season in an unassisted attack. The Falcons increased their lead to two with Carter’s hat trick goal with 1:19 remaining in the game. The Titans’ Charlie Hayes responded with a goal at the 1:08 mark. It would be Detroit Mercy’s last of the game.



With five-seconds remaining and a one-point lead, Hruby put the final touches on the Air Force win with his hat trick goal. The hat trick marked Hruby’s second of the season. The Coppell, Texas, native leads the squad with 13 goals this season.



At the final whistle, freshman goalkeeper Braden Host recorded a career-best 13 saves. Hruby led the Falcons with eight shots, Carter took six. Air Force long-stick middie, Jeremiah Hemme, led the team with four ground balls. For the first time this season, Air Force face off man Trent Harper was outdone at the face off X, winning only five face offs in 18 attempts.



Air Force opens the Southern Conference slate against VMI, Mar. 17, at home. The Falcons and Keydets will square off at Cadet Lacrosse Stadium, USAFA. Face off is slated for noon.